Man Shot Multiple Times On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on a CTA bus during an attempted robbery in the Park Manor neighborhood Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a man tried to rob a 21-year-old man on the bus, near 71st Street and Michigan Avenue. Police said the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the man attempting to rob him. The offender then shot the victim in the chest and they both got off the bus. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said both men did not have a conceal carry license for the guns they had. There were other passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other passengers were injured.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO