Chicago, IL

Man Shot Multiple Times On Near North Side

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times in what witnesses believe was a robbery on the Near North...

chicago.cbslocal.com

fox32chicago.com

3 suspects shoot man in backyard of Auburn Gresham residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the backyard of a residence in Auburn Gresham Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9000 block of South Emerald. At about 1:40 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence when three male suspects fired shots, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Man shot by Biloxi police dies of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

A Gloster man shot by a Biloxi police officer during an encounter last weekend has died of his injuries, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Friday. Issac Bell, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds Thursday at Merit Health, Switzer said. The shooting happened Nov. 13 after Biloxi police officers responded...
BILOXI, MS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed near Porterville park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed near Zalud Park in Porterville Tuesday night, according to Porterville police officers. Police say they responded to a railroad bed near the park regarding a possible gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man, 54, who...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Fresno Bee

Woman shot multiple times at a Fresno apartment dies from her injuries

A woman who was shot multiple times Saturday in Fresno has died, police said. The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m., when officers were called to The Courtyard at Central Park apartments in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue, west of Highway 99, police said. Officers found a woman in...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Chicago

Man Shot On CTA Bus During Attempted Robbery In Park Manor; Suspect In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on a CTA bus during an attempted robbery in the Park Manor neighborhood Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a man tried to rob a 21-year-old man on the bus, near 71st Street and Michigan Avenue. Police said the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the man attempting to rob him. The offender then shot the victim in the chest and they both got off the bus. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said both men did not have a conceal carry license for the guns they had. There were other passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other passengers were injured.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

28-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Austin community area Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was leaving a residence in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 7:10 p.m. when witnesses heard gunshots. The man was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Tow Truck Drivers Shot At Crash Scene In Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two tow truck drivers were shot while on a crash scene in the Belmont Central early Thursday morning. Police said around 3:05 a.m., the tow truck drivers were standing outside their truck on a crash scene on the 2700 block of North Central when an unknown man in a gray or gold SUV fired shots, striking them both. A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body while the second victim and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, and torso. They self-transported to Community First Hospital with the younger victim later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and the other to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Initial reports say this incident does not appear related to the crash scene, or their job as tow truck drivers. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother, Daughter Carjacked In Mount Greenwood Driveway, And Say One Of The Attackers Looked To Be 10 Years Old Or Younger

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mom and her adult daughter went Friday from chatting and unloading groceries to screaming for help, as they were victims of a carjacking in their own driveway in the Mount Greenwood community. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, this is all part of a disturbing trend in Chicago that is gaining momentum. What is especially disturbing about this particular carjacking is not the fact that it happened in the middle of the day at 1:40 p.m. A victim in this case said it was scary enough when a car pulled up and stopped on Harding...
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Man stabbed to death in Near West Side of Syracuse ID’d

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The 59-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the Near West Side of Syracuse has been identified, according to Syracuse police. John O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, police said. O’Neal was one of three men who were stabbed during a fight on Friday night, according to police. The three men were fighting each other, according to Syracuse police Sgt. Matthew Malinowski.
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC Chicago

4 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning outside a restaurant on a popular strip on Chicago's Near West Side. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m., as the group was standing in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street, just outside the Alhambra Palace Restaurant. That's when police said a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadly Gurnee Shooting Was Result Of Road Rage, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gurnee Police say a deadly shooting early Saturday morning apparently started with road rage. Police say just after midnight a Waukegan man got into a fight with another driver near Waveland Ave. and Grandview Ave. in Gurnee. That’s whe someone in the other car started shooting. The driver rushed to a hospital in Waukegan, but it was too late to save his passenger. The 22-year-old victim has not been identified. Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call Gurnee Police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.
GURNEE, IL

