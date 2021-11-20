ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

By OMER FAROOQ Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYDERABAD, India (AP) — At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported...

www.timesdaily.com

Bowling Green Daily News

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52

MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian officials said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
ACCIDENTS
WSPA 7News

Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children. DNA tests are now being carried out to try to identify the victims, many of whom were badly burned. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway early Tuesday, though authorities say the cause is still under investigation. Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as plumes of thick, black smoke rose. Seven survivors were taken to the hospital out of the 52 people on the bus at the time. The crash happened as a group of buses was returning from a trip to Turkey.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

USGS Closely Monitoring 4 U.S. Volcanoes Showing Signs of Unrest

The USGS continues to monitor volcanoes around the country; four of them are now on a heightened ORANGE / WATCH level owing to activity. In Alaska, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island and Great Sitkin, Pavlof, and Semisopochnoi are all displaying symptoms of unrest or activity. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman arrested at airport for refusing to wear mask and attempting to punch passenger

A woman was arrested at an airport in the US after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and attempting to punch another passenger.Las Vegas resident Katrina Alspaugh was escorted from McCarran International Airport in Nevada on 21 November after she was accused of getting into a fight with a fellow traveller and a member of cabin crew onboard an Allegiant Airlines flight.According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, released on Tuesday, officers were first requested to come to security after Alspaugh allegedly held up a fist in an attempt to hit another passenger.She refused to give her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.9 WTUG

BREAKING: Bizarre Fed Ex Package Thefts In Alabama

A bizarre message from the Blount County Sheriff's office has gotten lots of attention on Thanksgiving Eve. The message, HERE, alerts folks with missing packages from Fed Ex to remain patient and calm. They currently have deputies en route to find out why hundreds (some estimates say 300-400) of packages...
ALABAMA STATE
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

A woman passenger allegedly breastfed a cat on board a Delta flight from Atlanta

A passenger allegedly made a desperate plea to flight crew after spotting a person engaging in a gross act with her pet cat. A screenshot has gone viral of what looks like a pilot messaging system that suggests a passenger on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta began breastfeeding her cat and refused to stop despite repeated requests from the crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Home Depot Employee Dies After Forklift Falls on Him

A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WEKU

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits its worst level in 15 years

Brazil's Amazon rainforest saw its highest annual rate of deforestation in over 15 years, the latest data shows, after a 22% climb from the previous year. The country's space research agency monitoring system showed that the region lost over 5,100 square miles of rainforest — comparable to about the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut — between August 2020 to July 2021, according to data published on Thursday. That's the worst annual loss since 2006, when the Brazilian Amazon shed more than 8,800 square miles.
INDUSTRY

