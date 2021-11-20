Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children. DNA tests are now being carried out to try to identify the victims, many of whom were badly burned. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway early Tuesday, though authorities say the cause is still under investigation. Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as plumes of thick, black smoke rose. Seven survivors were taken to the hospital out of the 52 people on the bus at the time. The crash happened as a group of buses was returning from a trip to Turkey.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO