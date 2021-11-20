ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear merges cabinets that handled unemployment

By Ryland Barton
WFPL
WFPL
 5 days ago

This week in Kentucky politics:

Gov. Andy Beshear announced he’s merging the Labor Cabinet and the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet , two major agencies that handled the state’s troubled unemployment system throughout the pandemic.

Republican legislators expressed skepticism about Louisville’s new police review board.

And the state’s ethics commission alleged that former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes misused her office for political purposes.

WFPL’s Jonese Franklin joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

