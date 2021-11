Journey is coming to Philadelphia this winter and Rock 104.1 wants you to win free tickets!. To win, just listen to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show this week for your chance to win! Several times each morning, we will give you that day's code word. When you get it, go to the Rock 104.1 App and open it up. Tap on the "Message Us" button and type in the day's code word. That's it! It's that easy! You can enter once each day for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO