After Hours - Techno Event

The music of the future from Southeast Asia. An amazing compilation for a great cause. Here’s more from CDM:. …this thing is crisp, trippy, and hard straight out of the gate – including the brutally hypnotic HWA track they chose to feature from a talented artist from Taiwan. You’ll get some gorgeous, contemplative ambient cuts and chilled-out cyber-future downtempo mixed in the bangers, too. It’s just a beautiful soundtrack for diggers or headphone listeners, either one. ….they pulled together a diverse selection of established and emerging artists from across southeast Asia, as this region increasingly work across mind-boggling distances (a lot of them full of, uh, ocean) to forge some shared identity.
