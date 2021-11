Baroness occupies a very unique spot in the metal world. Led by singer/guitarist John Baizley, the group has constantly experimented with pushing stylistic borders since its 2003 formation. Whether it be new shredding styles or melodic injections, basically every new Baroness record feels bigger than the last. The group's consistent desire to take chances means they can appeal to rock fans of all stripes — metalheads, punks, prog-rockers, etc. — while also being one of the rare heavy bands to draw rave reviews across the boards from the likes of Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and NME anytime it drops a new album.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO