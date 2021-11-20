Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story

Network cloud has been gaining considerable momentum in the industry, both by service providers and cloud providers. The benefits it brings are well understood, and include significant cost savings, leading to a more sustainable and profitable business plan for operators; optimal scalability, allowing networks to flexibly and efficiently overcome the never-ending surge in capacity demand; and software-paced innovation, which allows for the rapid introduction and application of new services, resulting in new revenue streams and improved competitiveness.
