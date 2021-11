The total annual revenue collected by local government agencies through UUT is approximately $1.8 billion per year. Utility Users Tax (UUT) is currently collected by 163 agencies in California including 158 cities, one special district, and four counties, and encompasses several different utility services which include telecommunications, video/cable, electricity, gas, water, sewer, various forms of refuse/sanitation and cogeneration in at least one agency. The annual revenue generated ranges from several hundred thousand dollars to tens of millions. There are two primary drivers of the revenue are the rates charged (currently ranging from 1% to 11%) and the services on which the UUT is collected. The total annual revenue collected by local government agencies through UUT is approximately $1.8 billion per year. Although the revenue ranges vary by agency, average UUT collections are approximately 15% of general fund revenues.

