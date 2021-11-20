ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Letter: Looking at life through virtual reality headsets

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 5 days ago

There are lots of facts we just know without question, so don’t question them, damn it: Everyone with a pulse should vote. Democrats are for the little guy. All babies are cute. No species should go extinct. Wait. What about the millions (billions?) of already extinct species? Are we...

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Zebrafish in Virtual Reality Experiment Predict the Future To Avoid Danger

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) and collaborators in Japan have discovered particular neurons in the brain that monitor whether predictions made by fish actually come true. By making use of a new virtual reality-outfitted aquarium where brain imaging of zebrafish can be done as they learn and navigate through virtual reality cues, researchers found neurons that allow efficient risk avoidance and create a “hazard map” in the brain that allows for escape to safety.
SCIENCE
akronschools.com

Virtual Reality Geometry Lessons

In a visit to NIHF-STEM HS, accelerated NIHF-STEM Middle School geometry learners engaged in enrichment lessons of virtual reality with a geometric focus. Using (the Apps) Blocks and Tilt Brush on Oculus Vive, learners explored creating 3-D figures to use in future student-led geometry and science lessons at NIHF-STEM MS for our younger learners. Blocks is a program in which you can make shapes and measure them. Tilt Brush is similar, but you make your own shapes.
EDUCATION
ShareCast

Engage XR signs deal for first 'virtual reality' school

Virtual reality (VR) technology company Engage XR updated the market on the progress of its proprietary software platform ‘Engage’ on Friday, reporting that it signed an initial six-figure dollar contract to August 2023 with Optima Domi. The AIM-traded firm described Optima Domi as an “innovative classical curriculum development company”, with...
BUSINESS
texasstandard.org

How virtual reality is bringing fun and even memory therapy to seniors

Most people probably associate virtual reality with gaming – running through a castle or fighting virtual monsters via an unwieldy headset. But a Texas company is at the forefront of a new effort to bring virtual reality to seniors. The goal is to offer immersive experiences, comfort and even memory therapy.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Democrats#Bigfoot
Interesting Engineering

A New Headset Helps Turn Thoughts to Words in 'Assisted Reality'

Can you imagine how much the world miss out on if Stephen Hawking didn't have the computer that helped him communicate? The sad reality, though, is that there are millions of brilliant minds that are unable to communicate their thoughts and ideas who are in need of a similar device. California-based neural interface startup, Cognixion, aims to change that with its universally accessible augmented reality headset.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Athletic virtual reality avatars might make exercise feel easier

People who exercise in a virtual gym might feel a boost of Herculean endurance with the help of athletic avatars. When using muscular avatars in a virtual reality spin studio, participants completed an intense workout more easily than when they used avatars with less-defined musculature, according to a small study presented at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in May. The effect wasn’t just mental: participants embodying the muscular avatars also had lower heart rates during workouts than when they embodied avatars designed with lower percentages of muscle and higher percentages of body fat. The researchers hope game designers will use their findings to enhance the experience of exercising in virtual reality.
FITNESS
The Conversation UK

Bringing the metaverse to life: how I built a virtual reality for my students – and what I’ve learnt along the way

We’ve been hearing a lot recently about the metaverse – a vision for the internet which uses technology like virtual and augmented reality to integrate real and digital worlds. With Facebook changing its name to Meta to focus on this space, and other big tech companies like Microsoft coming onboard, there is much discussion about the potential of the metaverse to enhance the way we socialise, work and learn.
CELL PHONES
stanford.edu

Stanford researchers are using artificial intelligence to create better virtual reality experiences

Working at the intersection of hardware and software engineering, researchers are developing new techniques for improving 3D displays for virtual and augmented reality technologies. Virtual and augmented reality headsets are designed to place wearers directly into other environments, worlds and experiences. While the technology is already popular among consumers for...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Shropshire Star

Dyson launches virtual reality experience store

Users will be able to see and try out Dyson products virtually. Dyson has opened a virtual reality store to allow customers to try out its products before choosing to buy them. The new Dyson Demo VR experience, accessible via virtual reality headsets, sees users able to examine and test...
TECHNOLOGY
Earth & Sky

Virtual reality can combat isolation on Earth and in space

It takes seven months to get to Mars in an efficiently engineered spaceship, covering the distance of almost 300 million miles (480 million km). On this journey, a crew would have to survive in a confined space with no opportunity to experience nature or interact with new people. It is easy to imagine how this much isolation could have a severe impact on the crew’s well-being and productivity. But virtual reality may help alleviate some of the negative feelings of isolation, having potential implications for space travel.
TECHNOLOGY
txktoday.com

Will Virtual Reality Be the Future of Online Casinos?

Virtual reality is not necessarily a new concept. And yet, it’s not something that has swept the world like other facets of technology have managed to do in such a short amount of time. However, with each passing day, new milestones and evolutions are taking place in the world of VR that are making it much more of a value proposition. It’s such an interesting technology that’s rife with potential and it’s slowly creeping its way into various aspects of the digital space. Of course, one particular application of VR that most people seem to really enjoy is gaming. Specifically speaking, online casinos have been slowly integrating this technology onto their platforms in order to entice a younger and more technologically adept market.
HOBBIES
weareteachers.com

7 Classroom Apps That Help Students Explore Augmented and Virtual Reality

Take classroom tech to the next level with free tools for all educators including innovative learning apps, customizable lessons and professional learning. Get your resources at Verizon Innovative Learning HQ>>. Augmented and virtual reality are some of education’s most exciting new tools. And it’s not just because of the cool...
CELL PHONES
Bay News 9

Virtual reality company looks to help physical therapy patients

The simulation technology industry, one of Central Florida’s budding innovative businesses, shares a close bond with the U.S. military. Matthew Hogan believes his company's technology can help aid physical therapy patients. But it has other applications that such as gaming and health care. The M3DVR National Center for Simulation has...
ORLANDO, FL
makeuseof.com

The Metaverse vs. Virtual Reality: 6 Key Differences

In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be changing its name to Meta. Meta is an adjective that means an object is referring to itself. But apparently, it's also short for something called the metaverse. This announcement was met with curiosity, skepticism, and the obvious question, "What exactly...
INTERNET
Phys.org

Virtual reality tool to be used in the fight against disease

Science has the technology to measure the activity of every gene within a single individual cell, and just one experiment can generate thousands of cells worth of data. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have now revolutionized the way this data is analyzed—by using 3D video gaming technology. The study is published in the journal iScience.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Who Needs Reality When You've Got Virtual Reality?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled the company's new name: Meta. The announcement was viewed by many as an act of crisis management aimed at diverting attention from the negative issues recently surrounding Facebook. Problematic content-monitoring policies, and claims that it benefits from social polarization, are adding to the company's reputational challenges. The windfall of the "Facebook Files," a series of document-based investigations based on leaks by former employee Francis Haugen, brought the company to a low point in its history. Zuckerberg may hope to separate Meta from the negative associations with the Facebook name.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Discover What Life Looks Like Through Ray Barbee's Lens

From the way he skates to how he approaches photography, Ray Barbee applies a steady intention and passionate commitment to each of the areas he occupies. Known and respected as both a pro-skateboarder and a photographer, his unwavering vision sets him apart in both athletic style and creative output. These specialties blend together on the new Vault by Vans x Leica Cameras by Ray Barbee collection, comprising of limited-edition footwear styles and apparel pieces printed with his signature photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
sciencetimes.com

How Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Will Make An Impact On Ecommerce

There is no doubt that the number of digital buyers continues to grow in the 21st century. With more tools than ever before, including the internet, social media, and smart devices- consumers are now turning to e-commerce to make their purchases. With that said, we can see how newer technologies like Augmented Reality ( AR) and virtual reality ( VR) have the power to transform online business even more. With more developments in this space, consumers and businesses alike can benefit from incorporating immersive technologies into their daily lives. Let's explore a few advantages of AR and VR in e-commerce.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy