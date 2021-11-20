Next Destination misses Betfair Chase

Next Destination will miss this afternoon’s Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Having saddled the great Kauto star to claim a record four victories, and also struck gold twice with Silviniaco Conti, trainer Paul Nicholls was hoping Next Destination could provide him with a seventh success in the Grade One feature.

But the Ditcheat handler confirmed on Saturday morning that the nine-year-old would not be making the long journey north to Merseyside, posting on Twitter: “Sadly Next Destination is a non-runner today @haydockraces.

“My head lad Clifford Baker was not happy with him this morning having not eaten up overnight leaving us no option but to leave him at home.

“Hopefully he will be able to run again soon.”

