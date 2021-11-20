Letter: Looking at life through virtual reality headsets

Virtual reality is not necessarily a new concept. And yet, it’s not something that has swept the world like other facets of technology have managed to do in such a short amount of time. However, with each passing day, new milestones and evolutions are taking place in the world of VR that are making it much more of a value proposition. It’s such an interesting technology that’s rife with potential and it’s slowly creeping its way into various aspects of the digital space. Of course, one particular application of VR that most people seem to really enjoy is gaming. Specifically speaking, online casinos have been slowly integrating this technology onto their platforms in order to entice a younger and more technologically adept market.

