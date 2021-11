Frank Lampard has detailed how Pep Guardiola sent him a voice note to encourage him during a testing start to his spell as Chelsea manager.The former Blues boss opened up to Gary Neville on The Overlap about how the Spaniard delivered a “special” touch after two damaging results despite good performances.Chelsea were soundly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford to start the Premier League season, before being edged out by Liverpool in a penalty shoot-out in the Uefa Super Cup.But after feeling “disheartened”, Lampard has revealed how Guardiola’s voice note helped cheer him up, leaving him with even...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO