ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate gave its approval Friday to a map redividing the state's 14 congressional districts. "It's a pretty map," state Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, told his colleagues on the floor. "You don't see funky lines and weird-drawn districts. It's a pretty map because you look at it and it is striking visually from the standpoint that it is not gerrymandered."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO