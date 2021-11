Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte have never faced each other as managers but Sunday's encounter between Leeds United and Tottenham will not be the first time they have met. This week, photographs emerged from a 2015 coaching seminar given by Bielsa at an Italian Football Federation awards ceremony in Florence. As he holds court in front of a large audience, Conte, in charge of Italy at the time, sits rapt in the front row.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO