HODGESVILLE — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 20 north of Hodgesville near the Barbour County line. According to Sheriff Virgil Miller, the accident is believed to have occurred sometime during the night, but it was not discovered until 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of the family, but Sheriff Miller stated the driver was a middle-aged, white female. The woman was reportedly driving a 4-door Mercedes sedan, champagne in color, and they do not believe she had any passengers at the time of the wreck.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO