Premier League

Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard eyes overseas move despite West Ham interest

By FourFourTwo Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham could face competition from clubs in Italy and Spain for the signature of Jesse Lingard, according to reports. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United next summer and will not remain at Old Trafford beyond this season. He could even seek a departure in...

Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brother of Man Utd midfielder Lingard blasts West Ham fans

Jesse Lingard's brother has hit back at West Ham United supporters who don't want to sign the Manchester United ace in January. The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hammers, scoring nine and assisting five. He has been linked with a return to London...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

West Ham ready to sign Lingard after Kretinsky’s investment

West Ham are believed to have funds available for the January transfer window following the investment from Czech billionaire, Daniel Kretinsky. This could make a deal for Jesse Lingard increasingly likely. Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Lingard for just £10 million as the Red Devils are concerned they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek WILL leave in January, according to prolific transfer guru

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United in January - according to renowned social media transfer source, Fabrizio Romano. Romano has stressed that van de Beek does love the club but that if his situation doesn't improve between now and the next transfer window, the Netherlands international will be asking to depart Old Trafford - just 18 months after arriving.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jesse Lingard wants to QUIT Man United in January on loan before leaving on a free next summer... with Barcelona and AC Milan interested in wantaway star as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Jesse Lingard wants to leave Manchester United in January after abandoning contract talks with the club. Lingard rejected United's offer in October, which is understood to have been worth less than his current deal at Old Trafford, and the 28-year-old has no plans to re-open negotiations. Lingard would prefer to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: We enjoyed having Lingard here

West Ham manager David Moyes is tightlipped on interest in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. Hammers boss David Moyes took the playmaker on loan for the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season and reaped the rewards of his talent as he blossomed at the London Stadium, performing well enough to be in contention for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 preliminary squad, before missing the cut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Is this a come and get me plea? Jesse Lingard reposts video of him scoring and celebrating for West Ham with the Manchester United star looking to leave Old Trafford in January after lack of game time

Jesse Lingard may have hinted at a possible desire to move back to West Ham next year by reposting a video of him scoring a goal for the Hammers on his Instagram story. Sportsmail revealed this week that Lingard wants to leave Old Trafford in January on loan before quitting United permanently on a free transfer, with the 28-year-old frustrated with his lack of game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

