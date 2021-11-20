ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FPL tips: Is Reece James too good to miss?

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the return of the Premier League, one Chelsea defender has taken the division by storm. The PA news agency’s Transfer Score – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – suggests Reece James is the hot pick this week. But who else joins the...

Telegraph

England player ratings vs Albania: Reece James in formidable form on right flank

England got to within touching distance of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday night with a 5-0 hammering of Albania at Wembley. One point from their last match against San Marino on Monday will see Gareth Southgate's side safely qualified for football's showpiece. But who shone...
WORLD
The Independent

Reece James keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold out of England team, says Ian Wright

England wing-back Reece James had “everything” during his side’s 5-0 win over Albania and showed why he is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the international frame, former international striker Ian Wright has said. England all-but secured their qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick in a comfortable victory at Wembley on Friday.Kane was one of a number of England players who came into the match having had a tough run of form for their club sides in recent weeks, along with Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling. But James, who is Chelsea’s top-scorer in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reece James, Kai Havertz impress despite frustrating Burnley draw

Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to pay for their missed opportunities on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz’s glancing header in the first half was seemingly going to set the Blues on their way to a comprehensive victory. Instead, they took their foot off the gas and welcomed Burnley back into the game, with Matej Vydra bundling home a shock late equaliser to put a dent in Chelsea’s title push.
MLS
SkySports

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Holders book Champions League last-16 spot as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner score

Holders Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages with what Thomas Tuchel described as an "amazing performance" at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel's side, already three points clear at the summit of the Premier League, jumped above Juventus at the top of Group H with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah pipped by full-backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Power Rankings form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Chelsea full-back Reece James is still the league's most in-form player after claiming a fortunate assist for N'Golo Kante's stunning long-range goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester - extending his tally to eight goal involvements from just seven league starts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea hero Joe Cole: Reece James blew me away in training

Chelsea hero Joe Cole hailed the performance of Reece James in their Champions League win against Juventus. James scored Chelsea's second goal of the evening to help Thomas Tuchel's side beat Juventus 4-0 and go top of their Champions League Group. Cole told BT Sport: "I have been banging the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Mason Mount, Reece James to be rewarded with new contracts towards end of season — report

Mason Mount is in line for a new contract, but he’ll likely have to wait till the end of the season to get it. According to the Telegraph, the club is yet to hold any talks with his representatives, but there is an expectation that Chelsea, most likely towards the end of the season, will start talks over an extension to his deal, but there is no rush or sense of panic from either the player or the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reece James' PL Best Bits 2021-22

Chelsea's Reece James has had a brilliant start to the 2021/22 season, notching up five goals and five assists in 14 appearances in all competitions. Here are his best bits from this Premier League campaign so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

'Sky is the Limit' - Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Teammate Reece James

Christian Pulisic believes the 'sky is the limit' for Chelsea defender Reece James following is goalscoring display against Juventus in their 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge. James, 21, netted a stunning half-volley as he chested it down perfectly in the Chelsea box to strike it past Wojciech Szczesny as Chelsea secured their spot in the last-16 of the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Market takes a punt on midfield maybes

With the international break in full swing, FPL managers have been using the time to carefully consider how best to set their teams up for the Premier League’s resumption. The only player to truly rise above the rest so far has been Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, whose closest rival in midfield has barely half as many points as the Egyptian’s 117.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Favourable fixtures could be perfect FPL storm for Spurs

While their season has been far from stellar so far, a combination of a new manager and a favourable fixture list might make Tottenham difficult for FPL managers to resist. The FPL website offers a Fixture Difficulty Rating system (FDR) which assigns a score from one to five to each match, based on the opponent and which team is at home.
PREMIER LEAGUE

