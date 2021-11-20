Armed robbery at Pit Stop gas station in Sodus Point under investigation

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place late-Thursday at the Pit Stop Gas Station in Sodus Point.

Around 8:42 p.m. a masked man dressed in black entered the store through the front door and displayed what the cashier thought was a handgun.

He directed the cashier to hand over money from the register and immediately exited out the rear of the store.

It’s unclear at this point how much money was stolen.

However, deputies say they are not certain which direction the suspect fled after exiting- or whether a vehicle was involved.