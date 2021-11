Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has done everything in his power to stay with the club and prove to Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti, or anyone else that he can be a solution for the team. Yet season after season, month after month, Jovic has been only able to find scraps of playing time. In his first season, he made the most of his limited opportunities, but, quite frankly, his chances – and goals – have become even more infrequent.

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO