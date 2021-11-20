ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA: What Thanksgiving foods you can carry-on, what has to be in checked baggage

By Sara Rizzo
WWLP
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re planning on traveling by air for the holidays, you might want to check how the food has to be transported. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has specified what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through a security checkpoint and what has to be in checked baggage.

The basic rule from TSA is if it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing those items in a clear plastic bag or other container.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

  • Baked goods
  • Frozen, cooked or uncooked meats
  • Cooked or uncooked stuffing
  • Casseroles
  • Mac and cheese
  • Fresh vegetables
  • Fresh fruit
  • Candy
  • Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage:

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Gravy
  • Wine, champagne or sparking apple cider
  • Canned fruit or vegetables
  • Preserves, jams and jellies
  • Maple syrup

If you’re unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, you can use the “What can I bring?” feature on the TSA’s website . You can also tweet @AskTSA to ask how best to travel with a specific food item.

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
local21news.com

Which Thanksgiving essentials can you travel with? TSA is here to help

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) sees a huge spike in Thanksgiving travelers every year; the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport doesn't believe that this year will be any different. In a press release today, TSA offers tips and tricks to get through travel quickly and easily...
SCRANTON, PA
Newsday

Flying with turkeys: You can bring them in a carry-on. But the gravy? Check that.

Flying somewhere for Thanksgiving? Airline passengers can tuck a frozen bird in their carry-on bag — along with their favorite seasonings and even a few sides — but not the cranberry sauce and gravy, according to Transportation Security Administration officials. The officials detailed what kind of foods can be carried...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Boulder Clarion

What to drink with what you eat, Thanksgiving edition

Thanksgiving isn’t just one of the biggest food holidays on the calendar; it’s also one of the biggest drinking holidays, the time when hosts bust out special bottles of single malt and long-held wines. And though many will crack a cold one while watching one of the three football games on turkey day, beer usually gets short shrift when it comes to the table.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
New York Post

What food and drama you’ll bring to Thanksgiving, according to zodiac

As we gather with friends and family to feast on food and give thanks, here is a round-up of what pies, appetizers, side dishes and more each zodiac sign brings — or doesn’t bring — to the table. Scorched Earth turkey. The firestarter of the zodiac insists on deep-frying the...
LIFESTYLE
