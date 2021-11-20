TSA: What Thanksgiving foods you can carry-on, what has to be in checked baggage
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re planning on traveling by air for the holidays, you might want to check how the food has to be transported. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has specified what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through a security checkpoint and what has to be in checked baggage.
The basic rule from TSA is if it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.
Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing those items in a clear plastic bag or other container.
Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:
- Baked goods
- Frozen, cooked or uncooked meats
- Cooked or uncooked stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mac and cheese
- Fresh vegetables
- Fresh fruit
- Candy
- Spices
Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage:
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Wine, champagne or sparking apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables
- Preserves, jams and jellies
- Maple syrup
If you’re unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, you can use the “What can I bring?” feature on the TSA’s website . You can also tweet @AskTSA to ask how best to travel with a specific food item.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0