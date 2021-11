COLUMBUS, Ohio — We will learn Saturday afternoon whether Michigan can keep up with Ohio State football on the field in 2021. We already know the Wolverines caught up in one area. Ohio State is well into its third straight coaching tenure of making The Game and the rivalry that feeds it a year-round obsession. Ryan Day made the Team Up North Drill a staple of OSU practices from his first season.

