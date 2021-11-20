ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

The Missouri Home the Catholic Church Officially Declared Haunted

By Doc Holliday
 5 days ago
In Union, Missouri, it's simply referred to as 'The Screaming House'. How haunted is it? In 1956, the Catholic Church issued a 156 page report officially designating it as 'haunted'. As they were driving away, one of the kids mentioned that the downstairs monster was standing in the upstairs...

