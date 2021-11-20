The Missouri Home the Catholic Church Officially Declared Haunted

This has to be some of the most incredible drone footage from above a city I have ever seen, I have never seen St. Louis look so beautiful before, the night shots are amazing!. Welllll I ended up down a YouTube rabbit hole and stumbled upon some absolute gold! This drone footage from high above downtown St. Louis was posted to YouTube earlier this year by the YouTube channel called Drone Eye, the channel has videos from cities all over the world including Chicago, New York, Moscow, Mexico City, Hong Kong, and so many more. I have been to St. Louis on a number of occasions but I have never seen it look as beautiful as it does in this drone footage, I don't know if it is the clarity of the 4k camera, or maybe it's just the angles at which the drone gets to see the city but man does it look good! I think it is the night shots of the city that I like the most, this footage really makes you understand how birds see the cities that we have built.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO