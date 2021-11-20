Fall soil management

Fall is one of the best times to get your soil sampled. Gardening tasks this time of year tend to be less burdensome, and with cooler weather, roaming about the yard or garden collecting dirt is much more enjoyable than in the heat of the summer. Many people take soil samples from their landscape and send them to the lab, but some people stop there. It is not enough to just take the samples; that is only the first step. When the email comes that your soil sample report is ready, take some time to sit down and really read what it says, even if you are not quite sure what it means. The sampling data is only as good as the actions you take.

