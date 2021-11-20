ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, NE

Fall soil management

Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardeners ask me about soil testing during fall. They feel their garden is no longer yielding as well and wonder if something is missing from the soil. Soil testing every few years is wise and I provide gardeners with a list of private labs. I also remind gardeners they have to...

columbustelegram.com

Star-Tribune

Watch Now: Indoors with no soil is the future of farming

As the world population continues to grow, it’s predicted global food production will need to increase by 70% in the next 30 years. But with ever-decreasing farmland, where can we grow the food we desperately need? David Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of vertical farming company AeroFarms, believes indoors. With no sunlight or soil, his company is able to grow 550 different types of leafy greens in just 1% of the space a traditional farm would require. But not everyone is excited by this farming revolution. For George Davis, founder of Porter Creek Vineyards in Sonoma County, this new method is troublesome. Source by: Stringr.
AGRICULTURE
Frederick News-Post

Column: Time for testing the soil

Fall is an excellent time to take soil tests since the summer crops are off and the cover crops are small enough to still walk through the fields. Soil tests have an important role in determining your soil fertility program. In fact, I’d argued that it is the most important soil fertility tool that we have. Knowing the pH and nutrient levels in your soil gives you a starting point for how much manure, fertilizer, and/or lime should be applied in order to ensure a healthy crop and optimal yield. Soil tests should be taken every three years.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What To Know About Soil Amendments

In my new garden, with fast-draining sandy soils, I like to try any and every soil amendment available to improve it. I visited a farm and picked up fresh chicken manure for my compost pile. What a stink. I heard alpaca manure doesn’t need to be composted before use, so...
GARDENING
University of Florida

What’s Growing On?: Submitting Quality Soil Samples

The purpose of plant and soil sampling is to identify what nutrients are prevalent or lacking that the plant or soil may need to thrive. Plant infection can be a result of diseases, pests, lack of nutrients from soils, and simply being planted in the wrong place. Soil sampling indicates...
GARDENING
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
tribnow.com

Sequestering carbon in the soil

Carbon is extremely important if quality soil is your goal. It is carbon in the form of leaves and other plant material that is so necessary for good compost. It binds with the nitrogen in the “green” compost matter (such as manure) and keeps the nutrients from being leached either into the air through sunshine, or into the soil through rain. The carbon content of soil organic matter is roughly…
GARDENING
ocj.com

A few more thoughts on soil fertility…

Our last article covered some things to think about with higher 2021-2022 fertilizer prices. Unfortunately, there was an error with the soybean removal rates in that article. So let’s correct that and give you the current phosphorus and potassium removal rates for our major grain (Table 1) and forage crops or crop residues (Table 2).
AGRICULTURE
Odessa American

GARDENING: Good soil is the basis for a happy garden

Now that it is growing colder you may be spending less time in the garden. Just because you can’t get your hands dirty doesn’t mean there isn’t time to prepare for the upcoming spring and sharpen up your gardening basics knowledge. Soil is the base of any good garden. The...
GARDENING
clemson.edu

So, You Took a Soil Sample, Now What?

Fall is one of the best times to get your soil sampled. Gardening tasks this time of year tend to be less burdensome, and with cooler weather, roaming about the yard or garden collecting dirt is much more enjoyable than in the heat of the summer. Many people take soil samples from their landscape and send them to the lab, but some people stop there. It is not enough to just take the samples; that is only the first step. When the email comes that your soil sample report is ready, take some time to sit down and really read what it says, even if you are not quite sure what it means. The sampling data is only as good as the actions you take.
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to make the best of a clay soil garden in the UK

Winter rains fill soil with water and, in most soils, this drains away. Clay soils, however, retain water thanks to the fine clay particles that hold onto it. The soil only starts to dry out in spring by evaporation from the surface, which can take until the end of the season.
GARDENING
almanac.com

What Weeds Tell You About Your Soil

When weeds arrive, it's often an index of what is wrong (though sometimes what is right) with the soil. For example, weeds with deep taproots such as dandelions and burdock indicate compacted soil lacking in water, air, and nutrients. However, weeds are also nature's way of repairing the soil for...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
pineknotnews.com

Cover crops work to improve soils

Duane Laveau said "every deer in Carlton County is out in my field at night." With the Minnesota deer hunting season in full swing, a lot of hunters are hoping for the same thing. Laveau, a local land steward and dairy farmer, said the deer were plentiful in a conversation with Carlton Soil and Water District staff last week regarding the more than 18 acres of cover crops he broadcast seeded between rows of corn in June.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Financial Times

Soil microbiome offers key to sustainable harvests

Intensive arable farming has created a “gangsters’ paradise” among the innumerable microbes that populate the soil and help crops extract as much nutrition as possible through their roots. That analogy comes from Andy Neal, a soil microbiologist at Rothamsted Research in the UK, who uses it to describe the results...
AGRICULTURE
Columbus Telegram

Have a cook’s kitchen without remodeling

You can cook like the pros without ever firing up a restaurant-caliber range—or tearing out countertops. Here are some ideas that won’t require a contractor. Choose easy-grab cabinet hardware. Quick access to gear and ingredients makes a kitchen run smoothly. One small but important detail: cabinet hardware. Long, rectangular pulls...
RECIPES
the University of Delaware

Growing food without soil

Before pandemic-era panic buying strained food supply chains and emptied grocery store shelves, the United States food system was already in need of sustainable food production improvements. Interested in the ever-increasing food demands of suburban and urban populations, Erik Ervin saw an opportunity for the University of Delaware. The Plant...
NEWARK, DE
rismedia.com

3 Tips to Keep Your Kitchen Clean

Quickly wipe the counters with a clean cloth or sponge after every meal prep, place used dishes directly into the dishwasher and wipe down the microwave or stove after cooking. These tasks only take a few minutes out of your day and allow you to spend less time in your...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pnwag.net

Ideal 2022 Soil Health Starts Now

It’s time to start thinking about next season’s soil health. The Mosaic Company’s Crop Nutrition Lead, Taylor Purucker said the right management practices now will make sure your soil health is top-notch in 2022. Plan ahead to order fertilizers as part of an advanced crop nutrition strategy to build soil health in your fields. He talks about what growers need to do this fall to prepare for next year.
AGRICULTURE

