Holiday programs at your library

By JESSICA WILKINSON Columbus Public Library
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of November marks the start of the holiday season. Here at the library, we are going to be holding some exciting programs to help get everyone into the holiday spirit. Anime Club will meet Dec. 2 and 16 at 6 p.m. in the library. We will watch...

toledoparent.com

Reading Resources at Toledo Libraries that Your Kids will Love

Children are encouraged to read and expand their minds as developing readers not only in school, but within our community at Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries! From their first library card and board books, to picture books and, eventually, their all time favorite novels, the Library will be there every step of the way to help build a love of reading. Many reading resources are available to the public, including:
TOLEDO, OH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Holiday Showcase

Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library is asking residents to get creative for their “Holiday Showcase 2021” event. The Library is trying something new this year instead of the Festival of Trees. Library Aid Jerri Hawkins says they are asking residents to pick up a template and design a Christmas stocking to be on display in the library.
POLITICS
dbrnews.com

The Norelius Community Library needs your input

The Norelius Community Library is asking for public input about whether or not the library should remodel or pursue an expansion project. “The library and the Library Friends are considering an expansion of the library to benefit the patrons in the community,” said Library Director Monica Walley. “The survey is...
POLITICS
#Library#Movies#Your Name#Holiday Cards#Anime Club#Japanese#The Teen Library Council
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Public Library: Aromatherapy 101

The following programs will be offered at the Millbury Public Library. For information and to register for programs, call 508-865-1181 or visit https://millburylibrary.org. Hours -- Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Sundays. Note -- the library...
MILLBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Library: Friends selling throw blankets

The Sutton Public Library is at 4 Uxbridge Road. Properly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.
SUTTON, MA
yoursun.com

Your local library is the place to find the best bargains

The Elsie Quirk Library is closed on Black Friday (or Thanksgiving), but have no fear intrepid bargain seekers, because every day is Black Friday at the library. Accordingly, most days you will find earlybirds waiting at the door for the library to open. It is all very courteous and civil, though; there is no rushing to get the best deal, because the library is free all day every day.
LIFESTYLE
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosting Holiday Craft Party

The public is invited to take part in the Holiday Craft Party at 6 p.m., Dec. 6, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. Participants can make four different crafts – including bottle-cap ornaments and paper flowers for the tree – while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies. The library will provide all the supplies, but crafters.
MENTOR, OH
pelicanpostonline.com

Decorate the Kids’ Tree at your Ascension Parish Library

Christmas is almost here, and we can’t wait to spread some holiday cheer! Kids of al ages are invited to ad their creative touch to Ascension Parish Library’s Christmas tree for kids and receive a prize for helping to make it look fun and festive. Stop by the library any time during the month of December, color an ornament, hang it on our kids’ tree, and you will get to choose a small prize as a thank you.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
newjerseyhills.com

Hunterdon County Library system offers programs for December

The Hunterdon County Library systems offers a full slate of virtual and in person programs during the month of December. Teen Lit Loot Bag will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. It’s a monthly subscription bag designed for teens in grades 7-12, with a different theme each month. Fill out a short survey and receive a bag containing two books based on personal interest as well as candy and small goodies. Register on the Events Calendar at www.hclibrary.us.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Haven Register

Friends of the Milford Library to host holiday book sale

MILFORD — The Friends of the Milford Library (FOML) are offering a chance for people to get a jump on the gift-giving season with their December Holiday Book Sale on Dec. 4. The sale provides shoppers with a vast selection of pristine-condition books, all priced at $2 each. The Holiday...
MILFORD, CT
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Public Library Hosting Angel Tree Program

GRAPELAND – With the Christmas season upon us, many in the community seek the opportunity to give back and help others enjoy a better holiday experience. Grapeland Public Library is helping to make that opportunity easier. The library’s Angel Tree program is currently underway. According to Library Director Ashley Corns,...
GRAPELAND, TX
Daily Local News

Free online programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in the “Community Gardening around the Village” series on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 PM. Edil Cunampio, The Backyard Orchardist, will present “How to Start a Food Forest in Any Space”. This presentation will focus on how to start a food forest from scratch and how to grow abundant food while supporting the environment. The concepts will be presented and basic questions and concerns relating to the concepts behind this technique of growing food will be answered: what is a food forest?; how hard is it to start?; what are the benefits?; how do you start?; sizes and main considerations; best plants to start with, and more. This program will be broken into two parts: the presentation and then an interactive activity in which the attendants will answer questions and apply the principles learned in a real case scenario. Edil Cunampio is a Native American Indian from the Embera Tribe in eastern Panama, Central America. Edil brings his passion and knowledge for growing trees and perennials to this presentation. He’s a passionate grower, loves the natural world, and is an avid soccer fan. He lives in Phoenixville with his wife and two boys and owns Backyard Orchard Consulting, dedicated to helping local people to grow their own food. Backyard Orchard Consulting’s vision is to empower people to learn how to take care of their land in order to create a healthier planet for a better future. He does this by helping people to start, design and/or maintain food forests, or backyard orchards. His designs focus on beauty, diversity, functionality and production in any landscape or any garden. He believes nature holds the answer to a lot of our problems both as individuals and as a society. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/edible-forest or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Houston Chronicle

Calendar: Library stages holiday scavanger hunt

Dancers of all levels practice the waltz, foxtrot, rumba and more Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park. Details: Couples and singles with limited dance experience are welcome as are advanced dancers. Dress is casual. Lessons are available 1:30-3 p.m. Mondays. Price: Free with League City activity card. Info: 281-554-1180. Food drive...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
royalexaminer.com

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
KIMT

Rochester Public Library expands Chromebook program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In September, the Rochester Public Library received a federal grant of $619,000 as part of its Emergency Connectivity Fund. With the grant, the library was able to purchase 1,000 new Chromebooks for community members to borrow long-term through their Connected Chromebook Program. Their mission? To get these...
ROCHESTER, MN

