Holiday programs at your library

Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in the “Community Gardening around the Village” series on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 PM. Edil Cunampio, The Backyard Orchardist, will present “How to Start a Food Forest in Any Space”. This presentation will focus on how to start a food forest from scratch and how to grow abundant food while supporting the environment. The concepts will be presented and basic questions and concerns relating to the concepts behind this technique of growing food will be answered: what is a food forest?; how hard is it to start?; what are the benefits?; how do you start?; sizes and main considerations; best plants to start with, and more. This program will be broken into two parts: the presentation and then an interactive activity in which the attendants will answer questions and apply the principles learned in a real case scenario. Edil Cunampio is a Native American Indian from the Embera Tribe in eastern Panama, Central America. Edil brings his passion and knowledge for growing trees and perennials to this presentation. He’s a passionate grower, loves the natural world, and is an avid soccer fan. He lives in Phoenixville with his wife and two boys and owns Backyard Orchard Consulting, dedicated to helping local people to grow their own food. Backyard Orchard Consulting’s vision is to empower people to learn how to take care of their land in order to create a healthier planet for a better future. He does this by helping people to start, design and/or maintain food forests, or backyard orchards. His designs focus on beauty, diversity, functionality and production in any landscape or any garden. He believes nature holds the answer to a lot of our problems both as individuals and as a society. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/edible-forest or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO