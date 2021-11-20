ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

By MIKE CORDER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJZAQ_0d2eTPT900
Virus Outbreak Netherlands In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) (Uncredited)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. The Dutch city's mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning that “on a number of occasions the police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves” as rioters ran rampage through the port city's central shopping district, setting fires and throwing rocks and fireworks at officers.

“They shot at protesters, people were injured,” Aboutaleb said. He did not have details on the injuries. Police also fired warning shots.

A number of police officers also were injured in the violence and officers arrested dozens of people and expect to arrest more after studying video footage from security cameras, Aboutaleb said.

Photos from the scene showed at least one police car in flames and another with a bicycle slammed through its windshield.

Riot police and a water cannon restored calm after midnight.

It was one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the Netherlands since coronavirus restrictions were first imposed last year. In January, rioters also attacked police and set fires on the streets of Rotterdam after a curfew came into force.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus condemned the events.

“The riots and extreme violence against police officers, riot police and firefighters last night in Rotterdam are disgusting to see,” he said in a statement.

“Protesting is a great right in our society, but what we saw last night is simply criminal behavior. It has nothing to do with demonstrating,” he added.

Police units from around the country raced to Rotterdam to help bring Friday night's situation under control. Local media reported that gangs of soccer hooligans were involved in the rioting.

Video from social media shown on Dutch broadcaster NOS appeared to show one person being shot in Rotterdam, but there was no immediate word on what happened.

Police said in a tweet that it was “still unclear how and by whom” that person was apparently shot.

An independent investigation into the shootings by police was opened, as is the case whenever Dutch police use their weapons.

The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 — that would exclude people who test negative.

The country has seen record numbers of infections in recent days and a new partial lockdown came into force a week ago.

Local political party Leefbaar Rotterdam condemned the violence in a tweet.

“The center of our beautiful city has this evening transformed into a war zone,” it said. “Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with things that happen but violence is never, never, the solution.”

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

Dutch police open fire on Covid lockdown protesters as European nations reintroduce restrictions

Police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam Friday ahead of demonstrations in several European cities against new Covid restrictions. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters about police officers "felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves" more than once after protesters tore through the city's central shopping district, setting fires in their wake.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WREG

Police: shooter opened fire on parole office in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police and federal agents are investigating after someone opened fire on a probation and parole office in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Investigators say someone in a white Nissan pulled up to the building on Overton Crossing, fired shots and sped away. No one was injured. Police are still looking for the gunman but investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Street Gang#Rotterdam#Dutch#Ap#Nos
Telegraph

Thousands march in Austria against compulsory jabs after Dutch police fire on anti-lockdown rioters

Thousands of protesters marched in Vienna against compulsory vaccination laws on Saturday after a night of violence when Dutch police fired on anti-lockdown rioters. Demonstrators occupied the historic centre of the Austrian capital ahead of next week’s national lockdown and after the country said on Friday it would become the first in Europe to make jabs mandatory.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Dutch leader slams rioters across Netherlands as 'idiots'

Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned rioters in Rotterdam and other towns and cities across the Netherlands over the weekend as "idiots" and said police and prosecutors would bring them to justice. Rutte's comments came after coronavirus protests in the Netherlands and Brussels descended into violence amid...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Dutch Covid Unrest 'Pure Violence' By 'Idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. Rutte's government meanwhile warned of further restrictions unless coronavirus cases decrease, despite the risk of further inflaming the situation after the riots in Rotterdam, The Hague and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PennLive.com

Gunman opens fire on Pa. police cruiser: report

Two Philadelphia police officers escaped serious injury after a gunman opened fire on their cruiser. Nearly a dozen shots were fired with at least five of them hitting the unmarked police car in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Wednesday night, NBC 10 is reporting. One of the officers was hit...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

Police: Man threatens to open fire at Bronx school

Police say a man threatened to open fire a Bronx school Thursday. They say it happened around 1 p.m. Police say the man made the threats toward the Bronx School of Science. Police reached out the Department of Education and they responded with a statement saying, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, and when an outside threat was made against Bronx Science High School we took it very seriously. The school entered into a shelter-in, which was lifted when the NYPD deemed the threat a hoax.”
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Murdered By Mom And Her Partner Because She Refused To Beg For Money

The body of a 4-year-old girl that was discovered near a hospital in Hyderabad, India, was reportedly left there by her mother and her partner. According to the cops, the victim, Mehak, was unwilling to beg like her mother Heena Begum, 22, and her live-in partner Shaik Mohammed Khadar alias Rizwan, who were both alms seekers, reports The Hindu.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
28K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy