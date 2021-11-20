Here's What Indiana Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren Said After Loss To Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a press conference Monday, Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren talked about what happened to his defense who simply ran out of gas in the 38-3 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

Without starting cornerback Tiawan Mullen and starting linebacker Cam Jones, more unexperienced guys are taking the reps with all the effort they can even without the years of experience.

Here's what Warren had to say about the defense's fight to stay afloat:

— on the run defense

"Guys have to play a lot of snaps. I mean you look at d-linemen playing 60 snaps a game, 50 snaps a game cause of depth. I also think when you have guys out like last game, not having your starting linebacker in the game who is a big part of why you've had success against teams like Michigan State running the ball, so I think as you have those pieces missing, the continuity, that unit, when a team is just committed to running the ball...I think that does hurt you.

"Schematically, I have to do a better job of making sure we set edges, that we keep the ball in spaces where we can gang tackle and run to the football, and we don't give our edges up a little bit, so I think the combination of those things, but at the end of the day, I have to find ways to put whoever's on the field in position to make sure that the team doesn't just run the ball and become one dimensional where they can get gains on us like that."

— on evaluating guys who had to step up in place for Cam Jones

"I'm hoping Cam feels better and that he's ready to roll, and I think we were inconsistent. I think they played with great effort and energy, and they're part of this team and worked their butts off, but I think some of the inconsistencies showed up in some of the fits we had, some of the plays we gave up, but like I said every guy that's on that field, they're giving effort, and they're trying to do the best job they can.

"That's my position. I have to do a better job of putting those guys in the right positions to make plays for our defense and for our team. You see at times, we go out there and play very inconsistent football. We execute. We make a team go the long haul and make them punt. You know you what, seven have three-and-outs in the game. You make them punt nine times, so I think you see that in stretches of really good football playing, and then you see times where something happens and you're inconsistent and you give up a really big explosive play.

"I don't know if it's about guys not stepping up. There's levels to your defense in guys that play, and there's really young guys. I think guys, when they get an opportunity, they are going in there and playing their butts off. They are trying really really hard, but Ryder came here as a transfer. He's a starter. Weston came in as a transfer. He's a starter, so those guys came here because there was a need and so I think as much as you can, you want to keep guys fresh.

"As you play and get down to critical moments, you're obviously going to ride with your starters as much as you can, but we got to keep building depth. I think guys like Bo are doing a great job. Sio is giving us great minutes and great snaps, and I think you keep rocking those guys along, but when a guy gets injured and you're too deep in a game and had to miss plays, Weston went down, Ryder went down, then the depth you came into the game with is now even less, cause you're not getting four deep at every position ready to play a game.

"When you then lose guys for 8, 10, 12 snaps, then that puts more stress on the backups and his backups, so what ends up happening is, it's not necessarily the depth you go into the game with. It's the depth that happens once you lose game as the game goes on.

— on tackling

"It's fundamentals and drill work, simple as that. We tackle a certain way. We attack a ball carrier a certain way. We talk a lot about killing the motor, and I thought what you saw on Saturday was guys using their shoulders to make some tackles. Well, these are big time players. They run through shoulder tackles, and so that's not who we are as a defense. Kill the motor with our contact levels ,and so we didn't do that as I group I think on Saturday.

"We had some plays that were behind the line of scrimmage. We didn't finish them. It has to be negative three, not plus one. That's going to be a big focus in practice making sure our guys are finishing the right way."

— on Minnesota's ability to run the ball

"They're 6-foot-9, 350 pounds. They have really big humans up front blocking. I don't know. They might be the biggest offensive line in the country.

"I think that's what makes their scheme tough. One, they're committed to it. They have their identity, and they get a lot of beef up front and try to knock you off the ball and wear you down and there's gains of one and gains of two and then gains of five. They just try to wear you down, so we got to do a great job of holding our edges, finding ways to get them behind the sticks.

— on turnovers wearing out the defense

"That's our job. No matter where the ball is and how it gets there, our job is to keep them out of the end zone. We call this sudden change. Any moment, you got to be able to grab your helmet, buckle it up and go out on the field and do your job, so whether the ball's under -40 or the positive 10, for us, that doesn't get us discouraged or anything. Our job is to stop them.

"You saw the game. In three of them, we made them kick a field goal and punt the ball twice, and in the other three we didn't, so for us we have the mentality that it doesn't matter how the ball got there. Our job is to keep the ball out of the end zone, take it away and give it back to our offense."

