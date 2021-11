Halo Infinite multiplayer’s first seasonal event, Fracture: Tenrai, was released today. But players are already expressing their displeasure about its progression system. The event has 30 levels of rewards that can be earned via Tenrai-specific challenges, marked with an orange banner on your Challenges tab. But players only have seven event challenges available during the first week. This means they can only get up to roughly 2,000 event XP points, good for about eight levels (if you do all of them), which is less than a third of the entire pass.

