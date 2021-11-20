ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What are the top NFT coins? See our list here!

By Shaun
Ghacks Technology News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rapid growth and popularity of NFTs, there are many NFT coins available on the market. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) provide you ownership of any digital artwork, music, videos, collectibles in games, and sports collectibles. Depending on the marketplace, different coins are used on different platforms. I've compiled a...

www.ghacks.net

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

HZM Coin to be listed on LBank Exchange Nov. 25

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, announced that it will list HZM Coin on November 25, 2021. The world’s first Arabic cryptocurrency is taking the global digital asset market by storm, posting record price appreciation since its July launch @ $0.0006. Hazam – Arabic for ‘firmness’ – has...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
gitconnected.com

What is an NFT?

NFT’s are selling for massive amounts of money, but most people have no idea what they are. At the beginning of 2021, an artist named Beeple sold a piece of digital art for $69 million. Beeple wasn’t some incredibly popular and viral artist before this sale; he had accumulated a reasonably large social media following of over 2 million followers, but that hadn’t translated into massive payouts. The Verge reports that prior to late 2020, the most Beeple had ever sold a print for was $100. Beeple’s real name is Mike Winkelmann and he has been creating a new piece of digital art on his computer every day for 14 years for a project called “Everydays”. He lives in a “normal” neighborhood with his wife and kids, and from listening to him on podcasts it seems like art has always been his passion but not a big money maker. However, after his 69 million dollar sale, Beeple is now one of the top three most valuable artists alive.
VISUAL ART
NEWSBTC

Shakeout Or Top? Here’s What Bitcoin SOPR Says About It

Bitcoin price has now declined to $56k; does that mean a top is in? Or is this just a shakeout? Here’s what the SOPR indicator says about it. The BTC Spent Output Profit Ratio (or SOPR in short) is an on-chain indicator that estimates whether investors are selling at a profit or a loss.
STOCKS
aithority.com

EverGrow Coin, A Deflationary Token, To List On BitMart Exchange

BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list EverGrow Coin (EGC) on November 17, 2021. For all BitMart users, the EGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 AM EST. What is EverGrow Coin?. EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shania
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Avatar#Dao#Socios Com#These Fan Tokens#Chz
u.today

Shiba Inu Finally Reaches 1,000,000 Holders

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB is down but not out

Shiba Inu price has been in a major downward trend in the past few weeks. This decline is mostly because of profit-taking and lack of a catalyst. We explain why the falling wedge pattern signals that the coin could rebound. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price has been in a freefall lately...
STOCKS
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The Complete IT for Beginners Bundle

The Complete IT for Beginners Bundle includes 8 eLearning courses; four of the courses cover CompTIA's most popular It courses IT Fundamentals, A+ Core 1 and 2, and Network+. The remaining four courses teach you Windows Server 2016 Administration, Networking Fundamentals, Security Fundamentals and how to install and configure Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

WhatsApp Web gets a Custom Sticker Maker; Desktop version to follow next week

WhatsApp has announced a new way that allows you to personalize your chats. One feature that has grown quite popular among IMs is stickers. Today, the Meta-owned messaging service has released a Custom Sticker Maker tool for its service. The option is currently live for WhatsApp Web users. When you...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

7 Hot Penny Stocks to Buy for December That Are Positioned to Pop

It seems that the definition of penny stocks may be changing again. I say that because, in researching this article, I came across a screening tool that defined penny stocks as those trading for $10 or less. That was a first for me. Generally, penny stocks are defined as names trading for under $5 per share.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Crypto Whale Acquires Over 800 Billion SHIB Tokens Despite Shiba Inu Crashing 50%

According to the cryptocurrency investment monitoring tool, WhaleAlert, one cryptocurrency whale seems to be loading up on meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The investor shelled out $36,890,600 to purchase over 850 billion SHIB tokens. The transaction appears to be either an over-the-counter (OTC) trade or a private transaction. This particular...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today And Is A Price-Trend Reversal In Store?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.57% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 5.92% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE rose 0.38% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and fell 2.27% against Ethereum, the second-largest coin in a 24 hour period. The year-to-date...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy