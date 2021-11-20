What are the top NFT coins? See our list here!

NFT’s are selling for massive amounts of money, but most people have no idea what they are. At the beginning of 2021, an artist named Beeple sold a piece of digital art for $69 million. Beeple wasn’t some incredibly popular and viral artist before this sale; he had accumulated a reasonably large social media following of over 2 million followers, but that hadn’t translated into massive payouts. The Verge reports that prior to late 2020, the most Beeple had ever sold a print for was $100. Beeple’s real name is Mike Winkelmann and he has been creating a new piece of digital art on his computer every day for 14 years for a project called “Everydays”. He lives in a “normal” neighborhood with his wife and kids, and from listening to him on podcasts it seems like art has always been his passion but not a big money maker. However, after his 69 million dollar sale, Beeple is now one of the top three most valuable artists alive.

