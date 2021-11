Oscar Tshiebwe isn’t worried about scoring. He’s more concerned about rebounding more than anything else when he’s on the court. “Rebounding is going to help us win the game,” Kentucky’s transfer center said. “Everybody wants to get better, everybody wants to do fancy, different things, but for me, rebounding means a lot. Rebounding can help your team to win the game. You give one more chance to your team. Since I figured it out, if I have to fight, I have to work for the rebound, I’m going to fight for that rebound like no one believes.”

