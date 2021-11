ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Central Washington University men's basketball team heads to Westminster College for a pair of games over Thanksgiving weekend. "This past week has been a challenging one for the team," Head Coach Brandon Rinta said. "On Thanksgiving weekend we are definitely thankful to be playing games after not being able to play the three we had scheduled last weekend. We may not have everyone available or at 100-percent, but these games against Westminster and Fort Lewis are challenges this team is looking forward to. Both of these teams are quality D2 teams out of the RMAC conference."

