Happy Thanksgiving, college hoopheads! If you've swung by on this delectable holiday, well, you really love college basketball. And for that, I am most certainly thankful. In return I am serving up a smorgasbord of teams in the form of that ever-reliable source of cheer and anger ... power rankings! We normally save the debut of these power rankings for the week after Thanksgiving, but there's been so much interesting action in the past few days, why not dive in?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO