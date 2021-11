Florida and Florida State will renew their in-state rivalry under unique circumstances as interim coach Greg Knox leads the Gators against Mike Norvell and the Seminoles with the stakes including a sixth win for bowl eligibility. Due to the coaching turnover at both schools within the last decade, its not the first time an interim coach has been involved in the Florida-Florida State rivalry, but the lessons from those games -- and the rivalry in general -- suggests there's very little that can be assumed out how the game will play out.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO