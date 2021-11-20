Watch now: A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night welcomed news that Canada was finalizing a change to its testing mandate that would lift the pricey and pesky requirement for returning Canadians who visit the states for less than 72 hours. Though the U.S. does not have a testing...
It’s about to get significantly easier for Canadians to visit Cuba. According to Canada-based travel giant Sunwing, beginning Nov. 15, fully vaccinated travelers to Cuba won’t need to provide a test or quarantine upon arrival in Cuba. Passengers will have to provide proof of vaccination and complete a health form...
WASHINGTON – To the Canadian government, it's not enough that people arriving from the United States must show that they're fully vaccinated and recently tested to prove that they don't have Covid-19. Just to be sure those people are healthy, Canadian border agents are randomly handing take-home testing kits to people arriving at border crossings and airports – and requiring that they take that Covid test on video with a nurse on the other end of a computer connection.
The summer before his freshman year at Union, senior marketing major Braden Donnell decided he was ready to take his first trip as an adult and convinced his friend, Eli Parker, to accompany him. After some discussion about what they wanted to do and see, it was decided they would travel to Niagara Falls, a 17-hour car ride from their hometown of Jackson, Tennessee.
Vaccinated Canadians making short trips to the U.S. and back will be the only ones getting a pass from the Canadian government’s requirement of a molecular test to cross the border, Canadian health officials told The Bellingham Herald. Vaccinated Americans still must produce a negative COVID-19 test result in order...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — This time of year, many Snowbirds in Canada head south to spend the winter in Florida. But one woman is doing just the opposite, thanks to the "Price is Right." During Wednesday's show, contestant Polly Stotlemire won a $23,000 prize package which included a...
According to data from personal-finance website WalletHub, Americans spend over $604M on Thanksgiving turkeys each year. On average, 46 million turkeys are killed for the Thanksgiving holiday each year. The average cost of a 16-pound frozen turkey is $18.35. However, WalletHub says that 65% of Americans would like to eat something other than turkey this year. The most popular alternatives are ham, chicken or roast beef. 29% of people are considering having a meat-free Thanksgiving dinner this year. One in ten Americans are even considering skipping cooking altogether and getting takeout from a restaurant instead.
Many of the best destinations aren’t associated with the best travel experiences to get there. Whether it’s an extra connection or some obscure transfers, being a bit harder to reach may actually do some good in keeping out true “mass tourism”. But for people that want to go – that...
DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or...
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes. “As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our...
The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country. However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
When Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murdering two men during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, the verdict was celebrated by far-right politicians and pundits across the US. Several Republican lawmakers offered Rittenhouse an internship and Fox News host Tucker Carlson called him “a sweet kid”. Kathleen Belew, a...
A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
I think how we prefer our Thanksgiving bird is also a bit of commentary on how shallow society can be at times. I'm not a gambling man but I'll bet you've never thought about the gender of your Thanksgiving turkey, or for that matter, its age. To understand, you only...
The president and first lady will return to Nantucket for Thanksgiving this year, continuing a family tradition that they skipped in 2020 because of the pandemic. Late last week the White House confirmed local reports that Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Massachusetts island for the holiday like they've done since 1975, including as vice president and second lady and while Biden was a senator from Delaware.
