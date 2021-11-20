Watch now: A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans

According to data from personal-finance website WalletHub, Americans spend over $604M on Thanksgiving turkeys each year. On average, 46 million turkeys are killed for the Thanksgiving holiday each year. The average cost of a 16-pound frozen turkey is $18.35. However, WalletHub says that 65% of Americans would like to eat something other than turkey this year. The most popular alternatives are ham, chicken or roast beef. 29% of people are considering having a meat-free Thanksgiving dinner this year. One in ten Americans are even considering skipping cooking altogether and getting takeout from a restaurant instead.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO