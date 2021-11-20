Free health screening event in Elmira Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – Guthrie, in collaboration with Faith Temple Community Church, located at 765 Harper Street in Elmira, N.Y., will be holding a free health screening event on Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will offer the following free health screenings and resources:

>Blood pressure

>Diabetes

>Nutrition

>Pharmacy Chat

>Mindfulness, meditation, and yoga

This initiative is a result of focused efforts to partner with local organizations to help improve the health of the residents within the communities that Guthrie serves.

Those attending are asked to use the Standish Street entrance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.