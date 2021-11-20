ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Firemen called to Semi-Trailer Fire

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Firefighters responded to a semi-trailer fire at the Red Oak Landfill.

Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 11:00 a.m. on Friday to a garbage hauler on fire near a building. When they arrived, flames were shooting from the trailer. Crews moved the semi and trailer away from the building and unhooked the semi.

The Stanton Fire Department assisted with their tanker. Firefighters were at the scene until 1:47 p.m. Bruce reports no injuries, and the trailer sustained significant damage. He says the blaze originated from garbage debris located at the front of the trailer.

Chief Bruce thanks the Landfill Staff for their assistance. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Montgomery County Emergency Management, Stanton Fire Department, and Montgomery County Communication assisted the Red Oak Fire Department.

