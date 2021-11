After the victory at the Olympics, Alexander Zverev's new prestigious success against world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the ATP Finals 2021. The German champion beats his Serbian rival after a battle of about two and a half hours and gets the pass for the final against Daniil Medvedev, a tennis player who has already beaten him (in the third tiebreaker) during the group stage.

