Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): North Bengal Border Security Force lauded the Centre's decision to enhance the powers of the force. Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier, Ravi Gandhi today told ANI, "As per the three notifications issued by the government of India on October 11, BSF is required to increase its area of the jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, under 3 acts - CRPC 1973, Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and Passports Act, 1967.""BSF doesn't have any investigation powers or FIR lodging powers; the police handle investigations and FIRs. We don't have any problems as we have been doing joint operations with police before and after this notification," Gandhi said.

