The all-new street circuit is being built on the Jeddah Corniche, and construction work looks set to roll on all the way up until the F1 circus arrives. While some of the infrastructure around the Jeddah circuit is unlikely to be completed in time for this year’s race, the latest images suggest that the track itself is done – which should at least ensure the event can go ahead.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO