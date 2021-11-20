ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US focused on evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 20 (ANI): America is focused on the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan, and will keep working on it, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday. "We remain focused on making sure currently that we can continue to get out those American citizens and legal...

