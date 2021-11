It’s hard to believe that Kylie Jenner, the ever self-promoting cosmetics mogul and reality TV star, has gone silent on social media. It’s also hard to believe that W magazine has gone to the extraordinary lengths of pulling images and a glowing story about her and Travis Scott from its website, according to Page Six. The editors of the esteemed magazine also are scrambling to stop shipment of its new issue, which already had been printed with the once-hot celebrity couple on its cover, Page Six added.

