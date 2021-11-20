ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dan Biggar feels he has much more to offer Wales as he approaches landmark

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRxld_0d2eOtZm00

Dan Biggar has underlined his desire to be part of Wales’ 2023 World Cup campaign as he nears a century of Test match appearances.

Biggar will line up for the 98th time in Wales or British and Irish Lions colours when Australia arrive at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

And the fly-half continues to relish playing for club and country, excelling in the Gallagher Premiership at Northampton and thriving as Wales’ tactical controller.

“I turned 32 last month, but I don’t feel 32 when I am training or playing,” Biggar said.

“I feel as if I have become a better player since going to Northampton. I’ve learnt more about myself since going there, and I feel good.

“I feel like I have still got tons and tons to give, and if I can get to that World Cup – I would like to think that is realistic.

“Coming off the back of a successful Six Nations last season, I think that’s a realistic aim. When I stop training, I feel 32, but when I am in amongst it I certainly don’t feel like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PE6wW_0d2eOtZm00

“I am fully aware I am in the latter stages of my career, and I know exactly what makes my game tick and things.”

Wales’ injury-hit autumn campaign – more than 15 players are absent for the Australia game – has seen a number of young, inexperienced players step up and perform in the unforgiving Test match arena.

And Biggar enjoys a mentor-type role, adding: “You feel you inherit it when you become a senior player and been around the block a little bit.

“For me, it is nice to be able to pass on because I always feel when I was a 19–20-year-old coming through you were desperate for some support, help and sometimes a bit of motivation as well.

“It is not all about putting arms around people and things, sometimes it’s a bit of a kick up the backside and sometimes it is about getting guys fired up and getting boys used to what international rugby is all about.

“It is sometimes digging in and grinding through some tough times as well.”

Biggar kicked a match-winning penalty four minutes from time when Australia last visited Cardiff three years ago, and he anticipates another intense contest.

“They are a very skilful side, and we know they are going to come with a big pack of forwards and try to disrupt us,” he said.

“In behind, they have some very talented backs in terms of James O’Connor, who seems to have been around forever. Andrew Kellaway has been in really good form for them, and Kurtley Beale is one of those experienced campaigners.

“So they are going to have lots of tricks up their sleeves with a very well-coached team.”

And as someone in the goldfish bowl of Welsh international rugby, Biggar knows all about the microscope currently on his other great sporting passion – Manchester United.

Regular trips to Old Trafford included on one occasion having dinner with fellow United fan Usain Bolt, but it has so far proved a challenging season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Asked if he had any tips for the manager, Biggar added: “I thought Welsh rugby was complicated – now we are into a real battle! I don’t think he would accept much advice from me.

“It is the same as everyone has got an opinion on the Welsh outside-half or Welsh rugby.

“It’s like that at the minute with them (United). I don’t know why he bothers doing his job – he has got 10 million people who can clearly do it better than him!”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wales' Dan Biggar admits he knows how under-pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels - with the weight of scrunity on the fly half ahead of Australia clash

It is backs to the walls time once again for Wales, battered, bruised but unbowed in the face of a savage injury list they face Australia on Saturday with much to prove. For their fly-half Dan Biggar, 'twas ever thus. For 13 years now he has felt unfancied, under-appreciated and under the cosh from the Welsh public - but he is still here battling on at No 10, winning a 95th cap today.
WORLD
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kellaway
Person
Usain Bolt
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#British And Irish Lions#Irish
Taylor Daily Press

He lives. Eden Hazard won’t travel to Wales, Mignolet, Denaire, Brett and Courtois either – Kaminsky has been called | sports

Red DevilsThe Red Devils travel to Wales without captain Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Dennis Bright and Jason Denayer, as they face Wales on the final day of World Cup qualifiers tomorrow night. Reserve goalkeeper Tomas Kaminski was called into the extreme. This evening will be followed by a press conference with Axel Witsel and national coach Roberto Martinez. Follow it live here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

DANNY MURPHY: Steven Gerrard has taken a risk by taking Aston Villa job but that shows just how much self-belief he has (and you cross him at your peril, as I discovered!)

Steven Gerrard was my room-mate and a good pal at Liverpool. He was also three years younger than me so when Gerard Houllier made him captain I thought I’d be immune from any rollockings. All that changed dramatically in a game at Leeds when I miscontrolled one of Stevie’s passes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'Sterling has so much to offer'

Raheem Sterling still has plenty to offer Manchester City despite doubts over his future, says former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly. Sterling scored City's opener in Sunday's 3-0 win over Everton and completed 90 minutes in the league for only the third time this season. Sporadic game time has prompted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I’m not going anywhere – Cian Healy determined to fight for Ireland spot

Veteran prop Cian Healy insists he is “not going anywhere” as he battles to regain a starting spot for Ireland The 34-year-old was restricted to three cameos during the Autumn Nations Series, with Leinster team-mate Andrew Porter switched from tighthead to loosehead for Dublin wins over Japan New Zealand and Argentina.Healy also had to settle for coming off the bench for two of his country’s final three matches of this year’s Six Nations after Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne was preferred by head coach Andy Farrell.With the start of the 2022 Championship little more than two months away, Ireland’s fourth most-capped...
WORLD
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Australian cricket team stands by Hales after blackface photo

Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder plan to stick with Alex Hales despite a photo of the English batsman with his face painted black and claims he called his pet dog 'Kevin' as part of a racially derogatory joke. It followed Rafiq telling a British parliamentary committee that Hales, now 32, named his black dog 'Kevin' due to cricketer Gary Ballance's use of the name as a derogatory term.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy