Galveston, TX

Trendy New Boutique Hotel Coming to Galveston

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

Houston chef Justin Yu and renowned bar expert Bobby Huegel are bringing their talents for taste to the island.

Galveston's newest boutique hotel is scheduled to open next summer. Hotel Lucine will be on Seawall Boulevard at 10th Street, at the former location of the Pearl Inn, best known from the Sixties as the Treasure Isle Motel. They'll raze is before raising up a new creation. The 61-room hotel is being fully renovated and redesigned ahead of its new opening.

Dallas and Austin have led Texas into the new craze of refurbishing old time motel spaces.

Hotel Lucine will feature a restaurant and a rooftop bar with a 180-degree view of the Gulf, and is expected to be a treat for locals as well as a tourist destination.

