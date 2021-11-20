City of Houston Reducing Vulnerability to Variable Power Rates

Blame it on the February Freeze. Houston is switching its city light rate structure.

In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the Houston City Council voted in favor of moving to a fixed-rate contract for light poles.

Houston had been on a variable-rate but were charged over $3,000,000 for four days of electricity for street lights during February's power outages.

They eventually reached a settlement with Reliant on the higher costs but only got the cost down to $2.4 million.

In February of 2020, the bill had been just under $105,000.

