City of Houston Reducing Vulnerability to Variable Power Rates
Blame it on the February Freeze. Houston is switching its city light rate structure.
In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the Houston City Council voted in favor of moving to a fixed-rate contract for light poles.
Houston had been on a variable-rate but were charged over $3,000,000 for four days of electricity for street lights during February's power outages.
They eventually reached a settlement with Reliant on the higher costs but only got the cost down to $2.4 million.
In February of 2020, the bill had been just under $105,000.
