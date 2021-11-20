Santa Claus is Coming to Moody Gardens Today

The parachute lines are being checked and double checked as Santa Claus prepares to parachute down from the North Pole to Moody Gardens on Galveston today.

The fun and merriment begins at 4 this afternoon with live entertainment through 6pm.

Santa will make his grand appearance at 5, and after welcoming the guests the great jolly man will flip the switch to begin the holiday season at 6.

The gates to the 20th annual Festival of Lights will open, and wide-eyes visitors will be enchanted by more lights then ever before, with more than 100 sound-enhanced animated light displays.

Pictures with Santa will be available, along with hot cocoa, fireside smores, and laughter.

