Despite 4 punctures in Qatar, Alonso managed a podium finish for the first time since 2014. But how did he manage to not burst a tyre despite a risky one stop strategy? And how close is the Formula 1 title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton? Luke Smith takes a look at F1's first visit to Qatar to see why the race was full of surprises.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO