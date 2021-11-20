Pedestrian hit in downtown Seneca Falls crosswalk, driver charged with failure to yield right of way

Police say a pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Fall Street around 2:49 p.m. on Friday.

Around that time Seneca County 911 received multiple calls reporting that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in downtown Seneca Falls.

Police responded along with the Seneca Falls Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance. They found the operator of the vehicle, identified as Kelly Harrell, 49, of Seneca Falls, was traveling east when she attempted to pass another vehicle that was stopped for a pedestrian crosswalk.

When Harrell passed the other vehicle she struck the pedestrian.

The person walking was transported to Geneva General Hospital for treatment.

Police say Harrell was issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in the cross walk. She’s scheduled to answer the charge at a later date in local court.