The former Geneva police officer who choked a woman while in custody two summers ago will spend 15 days in jail.

Jack Montesanto was sentenced on Friday to 15 days at the Ontario County Jail after being convicted on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing.

He will also be placed on probation for three years after the 15 day sentence.

Montesanto was given until Monday to turn himself in to serve the term.