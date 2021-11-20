ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Police Department to hold annual toy drive over It’s A Wonderful Weekend

The Seneca Falls Police Department will hold it’s 6th annual Fill the Cruiser Toy Drive next month.

As the holidays approach, the Seneca Falls Police Department’s goal is to help provide gifts to children and families who may be struggling due to financial burdens or illnesses. Please consider helping us make their holiday a memorable one!

Now until December 11, 2021, the police department will be accepting new, unused, and unwrapped toys, with 100% of the donations going to local families in need this holiday season. Those wishing to donate may do so by brining their donations to any of the several drop off locations. Those locations include: Century 21 Real Estate on Cayuga Street, Generations Bank on Cayuga Street, the Wal-Mart Supercenter on North Road, the Tractor Supply Company in Liberty Plaza or at the police department. You could also join us during the It’s a Wonderful Life events on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10 am – noon. We will be at the corner of Fall Street and Cayuga Street.

Your donation will most certainly bring smiles to the families as they feel the joy of the season made possible by your kindness and generosity.

