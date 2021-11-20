ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Donald Trump congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal: 'If that's not self-defense, nothing is.'

By Joshua Zitser
 5 days ago
Former President Donald Trump, left, congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse, right, on his acquittal. Getty Images
  • Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges after killing two men during protests last year.
  • Former President Donald Trump has offered his "congratulations" to Rittenhouse on his acquittal.
  • "It's called being found NOT GUILTY," Trump said in a statement Friday.

Former President Donald Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal after a jury found the 18-year-old not guilty of all charges at his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges," Trump said in a statement shared by his spokesperson on Friday.

"It's called being found NOT GUILTY - And by the way, if that's not self defense, nothing is!" the statement continued.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, brought an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to racial justice protests in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He fatally shot two men, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and injured a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, that night.

Rittenhouse was later charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

But on Friday, a jury was unanimous in acquitting the teen of all charges.

The verdict was celebrated by some Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and Madison Cawthorn. They all joked about offering Rittenhouse an internship.

Trump's congratulatory statement follows his defense of the teen in August 2020. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, the former president said: "He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like, and he fell, and then they very violently attacked him."

President Joe Biden defended the jury's decision on Friday, telling the press the "jury system works," but added that he and many other Americans were "angry and concerned" about the verdict.

Amy Renee
4d ago

Unfortunately the fact that he was seen retreating and only fired when threatened isn't going to be enough for some . For those individuals who have been in opposition it's easy to see....

17
Richard Lee
4d ago

let me try to understand something " he doesn't live there he came there, is he a policeman self-defense is Staying His ASS HOME IN THE 1st Place' who called him over there Trump⁉️

22
Court J
4d ago

The Judge in this case practically told them he thought Rittenhouse was not guilty....then he tried come off as unbiased in his jury instructions, and botched that up in the worse way, because he didn't like how he put his words together.....you got be kidding me....

8
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
KTSA

Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer

I still think there’s time to fit Hillary into that orange jail jumpsuit. Now, before you get your “woke” knickers in a twist, consider what we know. Yesterday, the second arrest of a Clinton associate in the Russian Hoax and more Clinton buddies were named but NOT yet indicted by special counsel John Durham.
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
mediaite.com

Greg Gutfeld: The Men Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Were Violent ‘Dirtbags’ and He Did ‘What the Government Should Have Done’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went off Thursday defending Kyle Rittenhouse and arguing his vigilantism was the result of the government not stepping up. In response to all the commentary that Rittenhouse should not have gone to Kenosha in the first place, Gutfeld said, “The dead guys shouldn’t have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who again had anally raped a child. Another was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street, right?”
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
Insider

Insider

