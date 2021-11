DULUTH, Minn. – Saint John's basketball opened its conference schedule with a 74-51 win at St. Scholastica on Saturday, Nov. 20, in Duluth. SJU (3-2, 1-0 MIAC) ended the first half with a 5-0 run to take a 37-31 lead into the break and opened the second half with a 12-0 run to break the game open for good. The Johnnies forced 16 turnovers and held St. Scholastica (1-2, 0-1 MIAC) to 20.8 percent (5-for-24) in the second half of its first conference game as a member of the MIAC.

